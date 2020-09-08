Global  
 

Biden appears as guest on Oprah’s Zoom session

U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden made a surprise appearance at a virtual event hosted by Oprah Winfrey on Wednesday, aimed at encouraging Black women to vote.


