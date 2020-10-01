Winchester Man Gets Creative With COVID Halloween Candy Delivery

How Trick-or-Treaters Can Minimize COVID-19 Risk this HalloweenWith Halloween right around the corner, it's time we get creative and find ways to honor the tradition while minimizing chances of kids and adults becoming infected. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo..
New Jersey Shares Halloween Guidelines, As People Get Creative To Give Out CandyHalloween celebrations will go on in New Jersey. But what should you do to make sure it is safe? CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
Texas man creates a candy air cannon for socially distant trick-or-treating this HalloweenLuke Keyes is determined to make sure trick-or-treating still happens this Halloween despite the coronavirus pandemic.