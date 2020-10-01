Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Winchester Man Gets Creative With COVID Halloween Candy Delivery

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Winchester Man Gets Creative With COVID Halloween Candy Delivery
WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

How Trick-or-Treaters Can Minimize COVID-19 Risk this Halloween [Video]

How Trick-or-Treaters Can Minimize COVID-19 Risk this Halloween

With Halloween right around the corner, it's time we get creative and find ways to honor the tradition while minimizing chances of kids and adults becoming infected. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:17Published
New Jersey Shares Halloween Guidelines, As People Get Creative To Give Out Candy [Video]

New Jersey Shares Halloween Guidelines, As People Get Creative To Give Out Candy

Halloween celebrations will go on in New Jersey. But what should you do to make sure it is safe? CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published
Texas man creates a candy air cannon for socially distant trick-or-treating this Halloween [Video]

Texas man creates a candy air cannon for socially distant trick-or-treating this Halloween

Luke Keyes is determined to make sure trick-or-treating still happens this Halloween despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:58Published