Winchester Man Gets Creative With COVID Halloween Candy Delivery

How Trick-or-Treaters Can Minimize COVID-19 Risk this Halloween



With Halloween right around the corner, it's time we get creative and find ways to honor the tradition while minimizing chances of kids and adults becoming infected. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago

New Jersey Shares Halloween Guidelines, As People Get Creative To Give Out Candy



Halloween celebrations will go on in New Jersey. But what should you do to make sure it is safe? CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:27 Published 3 weeks ago