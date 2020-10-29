Inaugural Halloween Jeep Ride to End Alzheimer's

Video Credit: KADN - Published 6 minutes ago

Up going to the- water jabber to new iberia jobs and traps ending with the cash plan to look for.

Right here change the community- alzheimer's is.

A rough the seas to go ahead and tackle- our server service acadiana is a nonprofit and out in a katie anna not affiliated with.

The national organization- so we've- get everything local we shop local and we stay in that area to support our.

That was.

Traps or any of our stops will have a ticket booth that you can get a wrist bands for five dollars and that all the proceeds state like i said earlier indicating anna and- it's going to benefit our families later on as we continue with our- jeep rides and other events that we're gonna have upcoming.

Traps chads catering- monogram college jobs and more memory of cecil.

Him heavily- parts a quarter.

Chapman thank