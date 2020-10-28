Global  
 

Analysis: is Charlie Hebdo the 'common thread' between terror attacks?

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 10:44s
Charlie Hebdo French satirical weekly newspaper

Woman beheaded in knife attack at French church

 The attack comes as France is on high alert over tensions related to the publication of caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad in the French satirical..
CBS News

Turkish leaders condemn Charlie Hebdo cartoon of Erdogan

 Turkish officials today railed against French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo over its cover-page cartoon mocking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and..
New Zealand Herald
Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Erdogan enrages Turkey [Video]

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Erdogan enrages Turkey

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:46

