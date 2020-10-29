Did Khloe Kardashian Have COVID? Reality Star Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis on KUWTK

Here's what we know so far.



Related videos from verified sources Khloe Kardashian details ‘really bad’ experience following coronavirus diagnosis



Khloe Kardashian has revealed she was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier thisyear. The reality TV star, 36, said she had a “really bad” spell with theillness, with symptoms including vomiting,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 4 hours ago Khloé Kardashian reveals she had coronavirus



A preview clip of an upcoming 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' episode was released on Wednesday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 7 hours ago Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year



"Just found out that I do have corona," Khloe Kardashian said in a preview for Thursday's episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:29 Published 12 hours ago