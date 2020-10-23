Sharpe: Man Utd can have big season
Lee Sharpe believes Manchester United have the ability to 'do something big' this season, despite a stuttering start at Old Trafford in the Premier League.
Solskjaer insists Donny van de Beek to play 'big part' in United's seasonOle Gunnar Solskjaer insists Donny van de Beek will play a “big, big part thisyear” at Manchester United despite only being used sparingly since his summerarrival.