50-foot pirate ship with pyrotechnics wows Halloween fans Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:54s - Published 4 minutes ago 50-foot pirate ship with pyrotechnics wows Halloween fans This pirate ship is "sailing" into Halloween history. Behold the 50-foot "Pirates of the Caribbean"-inspired decoration created by Tony DeMatteo. 0

