Mastercard Sees Improvements For Third Quarter

Business Insider reports that Mastercard saw minor recovery in Q3 2020.

Global gross dollar volume grew 1% year-over-year.

That was opposed to the 10% annual decline it saw in Q2, according to Mastercard's latest earnings report.

Last quarter Mastercard's US GDV grew 4% annually in Q3 as opposed to the 5% YoY decline it reported in Q2.