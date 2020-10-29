Post-Zeta destruction at Beachwalk Condo in Long Beach

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 11 minutes ago

The sun rises hurricane zeta- devastation is exposed.

- today, news 25's lorraine - weiskopf spoke with a group of- residents that rode out the - hurricane.- - "im at the beachwalk- condos where many residents are- waking up to view the - devastation caused by hurricane- zeta, while it might- look a tornado came through her- this damage was actually- caused by storm surge - dan helton and his wife beth- freeman had stayed during - the hurricane.- "i don't know what the storm- surge was like at the other par- but it had to be 10 feet at - least."

- dan helton and his wife beth- freeman had about six feet of - water in their condo, waking up- early monday morning to start - the cleanup process.- "i went through katrina and - this was about the same, the- desolation ,now its rough."

- marleen naqauin also rode out - zeta in her condo as well.

She'- - - - from louisiana and is no- stranger to storms..- "sot bite wind" - many of the residents have- experienced hurricanes- before, and are they determined- to rebuild.

- "were gonna clean up and the- view it beautiful this morning- as- its been the past five yars - we've been here were just gonna- put it- back together and keep going."- many boardwalk condo residents- could be seen early thursday- morning starting the cleanup- process .

In long beach lorrain- - - - weiskopf, news 25 - - - - - - -