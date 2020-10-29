Maryland Weather: Remnants Of Zeta Move Through Mid-Atlantic
Heavy rain that was part of the system that was Hurricane Zeta prompted flood watches and warnings for much of Maryland on Thursday.
Tim Williams And Marty Bass Have A Look At Your Thursday Afternoon ForecastThursday will be a washout thanks to the remnants of Zeta.
Thursday Morning Weather: Zeta's RemnantsLlarisa Abreu has the latest forecast.
Video: Heavy rain to develop, followed by chance of snowThe remnants of Zeta will bring some severe weather to New England