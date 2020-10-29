Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Black man kicked out of Atlanta sushi restaurant for wearing sneakers
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Black man kicked out of Atlanta sushi restaurant for wearing sneakers
Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:03s - Published
7 minutes ago
Black man kicked out of Atlanta sushi restaurant for wearing sneakers
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Atlanta sushi restaurant owner apologizes after Black couple denied service over sneakers
A Black couple was denied service at an Atlanta restaurant because the man was wearing sneakers. A...
USATODAY.com - Published
59 minutes ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
UEFA Europa League
Nvidia
Best Buy
Scarlett Johansson
Colin Jost
Coronavirus disease 2019
Republican Party
Joe Biden
Democratic Party
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
COVID 19
Labour Party
Tropical Storm Zeta
Tony La Russa
Jeremy Corbyn Suspended
White Sox
WORTH WATCHING
U.S. Catholics divided over presidential race
Why is Wall Street leaning left?
More Americans on Both the Right and Left Want a Gun