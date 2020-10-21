You don't want to miss on this Halloween attraction

"The Last Drive," the area's only drive-thru haunted attraction brings special effects and scaresBloodshed Farms in Springfield Township, N.J., is putting on the area's only drive-thru haunted experience dubbed "The Last Drive."Clark Dish, a sort-of Clarke Griswold of Halloween, runs the theatrical production along with his terrifying team of haunt lovers.

They've taken over the Columbus Farmer's Market every October for the past six years, but this is the first year it's been a drive-thru, due to the coronavirus.

The 20-minute immersive course covers 13-acres of farmland from the safety of your own vehicle.

Tune in to Bloodshed FM, a dedicated radio station with a soundtrack made just for the drive.

Th...