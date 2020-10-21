Global  
 

Trump visiting RST Friday
Sorting out the back and forth plans

With election day bearing down on us, it is no surprise that the presidential candidates are making last minute campaign stops.

But when the president of the united states drops into town?

"*?

"*?

"*?

" decidedly big deal/ kimt news 3's samantha soto joins us live from rochester international airport?

"* where president trump will land tomorrow afternoon aboard air force one?

"*?

"*?

"* and now will also stick around.

Ss yes, george and amy.

This event tomorrow has been changing by the minute.

Earlier today?

"*?

"*?

"* ?

" campaign moved the planned rally here at the airport to dodge center where they could have had a much larger event.

Then, within in the hour, mayor kim norton confirmed the trump campaign wants to have the rally here..

Here in rochester the rally will be limited to 250 people.

Mayor kim norton says the trump campaign is now negotiating with the city about having the smaller event.

Either way?

"*?*- when i spoke with her earlier she was concerned about the spread of the coronavirus at the large dodge center event.

"while the event itself, we don't have control over, if there is spread, those 25,000 people will leave and go back to their communities where potentially the virus could spread in all those communities that attendees are from."

Mayor norton wants to emphasize the point that the trump campaign remains welcome here at rochester international airport..

Live in rochester, samantha soto, kimt news 3.

No word tonight on precisely why the president's campaign decided to make the move to dodge center, but the president has been able to draw large, supportive crowds throughout smalltown america during




