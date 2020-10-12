Biden up in the polls? Weren't they wrong in 2016?

[NFA] With less than a week of voting left, President Donald Trump pushed ahead on Wednesday with mass rallies despite a U.S. surge in COVID-19 cases and mounting criticism that he is prioritizing his re-election above the health of his supporters. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
Michigan officials launched a campaign aiming to recruit 30,000 poll workers for the November 3rd election, resulting in an overwhelming response from students at the University of Michigan and other colleges around the state. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.
Since Donald Trump's win in the 2016 Presidential election political polls have been under scrutiny. Business Insider reports the polls in 2020 have largely been consistent. Joe Biden, the Democratic..
