IHSA Basketball moved to Spring

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Illinois Governor moving high school hoops to spring

Welcome welcome back.... drama continues to surround this years illinois high school boys and girls basketball seasons.... i talked to one illinois high school athletic dirctor this afternoon who said no one knows when they'll play or what to do right now.... tuesday illinois governor j-b pritzker said winter sports including basketball were on hold... wednesday the i-h-s-a went against the governor and illinois department of public health and said they are moving forward with the season starting in november.... even with that decision....schools could face legal liability or state funding issues down the road... the governor again today addressed illinois high school basketball saying its being moved to the spring....




