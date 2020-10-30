This years 2020 election could have longer lines than usual

Video Credit: KADN - Published 5 minutes ago

It comes to voting.

Princess jhane"the u.s. elections project says this years election is expected to have a record breaking 150 million ballots.

That many ballots just might result in longer lines at the polls and of course safety measures are being taken meaning social distancing is also in effect.

The question is how much longer could lines be for those who ca't make it to the polls like the elderly?"

Usually during election season the elderly are transported to polls in a van and driven to their nearest voting polls but due to covid-19 that typical route 'snt safe anymore.i spoke with a registered nurse who told me how her nursing home is keeping their patients safe.tamra boyd nurse sot "typically we would load up to eight patients in one of our vans and take them to go and vote but with covid-19 here we are now only taking two patients at a time."boyd says the process to help patients who want to vote in person might take longer but i's necessary.tamra boyd nurse sot "when our patients are loaded up on the bus they will be socially distant from one another, with face mask worn at all times and personal protection equipment.

Things like thier gown, any sort of clothing or equipment that person may need to keep them safe from any sort of injury or infection."boyd says tha's just one option, patients can also vote by mail in ballot especially for those who are bed bound.i also got to speak with tyrone glover who told me how his elderly mother plans to vote in this election.tyrone glover sot"my mother is an elderly woman of course and she ca't make it to the polls and plus i's just not safe for her at this time.

So sh's going to vote at home by mail in ballot and 'm going to make sure i's mailed in to the registrars voting office before election day."princess jhane"if you plan to vote during this 2020 election you will have until tomorrow to request a ballot by mail, that ballot must be recieved not mailed by november 2nd at 4:30 p.m.

To the registrars voting office if you want your vote to count.

In lafayette, princess jhan?

Stepherson-lowry, news 15."