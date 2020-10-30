Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Lexington bank robbery 10.29.20
The search continues for a bank robbery suspect.

Bank robbery amber alert.jpg right now, the search continues for a bank robbery suspect in lexington.

According to police..

A woman robbed the chase bank on nandino boulevard around two this afterno.

Investigators say she walked into the bank, demanded cash.got it and left.

According to officers..

She didn't show or imply, that she had a weapon.

Police say no one was hurt.




POLICE HAVE RELEASED SURVEILLENCE VIDEO FROM A LEXINGTON BANK ROBBERY.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished