Halloween fans scramble to snap up jewellery maker’s creepy doll eye creations
Halloween is hauntingly good for one seaside jewellery maker's business - asher creepy creations made from blinking dolls' eyes are snapped up by fans ofthe macabre.
Mesmerised by a pair of disembodied doll's eyes in an antiqueshop near her home in Brighton, East Sussex, four years ago, India Moore, 30,felt inspired to turn them into a necklace.
When the visual treat, which tookhalf an hour to make, sold within 48 hours of adding it to an online salessite, India, who also works in sales and marketing for a skincare company, puther eye for quirky kitsch to good use by launching Jawline Jewellery.
Withhorror movies like Chucky and Child's Play already whetting the publicappetite for ghoulish dolly goods, she was soon selling everything from handcrafted bath bombs containing dolls' body parts, to blinking eye jewellery,from £11 to £195.
David Koning, of DK Landscaping and Farm, is offering traditional favorites like a pumpkin patch, hay ride and petting zoo, as well as new attractions, such as a pumpkin cannon, during his Farm Festival this Halloween.
A wheelchair user who lives on her own has praised the effect her cats have onher mental health, saying she does not know how she would have made it throughlockdown without them. Fuchsia Carter, from Lewes in East Sussex, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and has been particularly hard hit by restrictions introducedduring the coronavirus pandemic. Not only has she been unable to go out andsee friends, her carers have also stopped coming to her home, meaning her twocats - Lucretia and Aurelia - have been her main source of companionship.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
A teenager who suffered pain so excruciating it felt like a “bonfire in hisbones” after smashing his collarbone when his bike crashed into a tree toldhow he was rescued from the middle of a forest thanks to a special mobile app.Tom Allen, 15, was out cycling with his friend in Friston Forest, East Sussex– part of the South Downs National Park- on July 28, when a jump ended indisaster, after he misjudged the distance, hurtled into the air and collidedwith a tree. Realising his injury was serious, he called an ambulance but,when he could not provide a specific location, paramedics instructed him todownload the what3words app on his phone, providing a three word address forhis location, which helped them to find him within 45 minutes. Tom, ofSeaford, East Sussex, whose frantic mum Lorna, 52, a charity worker, alsofound him using the app, recalled: “I have a full suspension mountain bike andit’s a jump I’ve done so many times before – a really easy one. “This time, Ithought I would go bigger and higher, but I went too high and too far and didnot have time to correct myself. It was so high I went over my friend who wasin front of me. “I realised mid-air that I was about to hit this tree and thatI’d have to brace myself.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published