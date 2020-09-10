Halloween fans scramble to snap up jewellery maker’s creepy doll eye creations

Halloween is hauntingly good for one seaside jewellery maker's business - asher creepy creations made from blinking dolls' eyes are snapped up by fans ofthe macabre.

Mesmerised by a pair of disembodied doll's eyes in an antiqueshop near her home in Brighton, East Sussex, four years ago, India Moore, 30,felt inspired to turn them into a necklace.

When the visual treat, which tookhalf an hour to make, sold within 48 hours of adding it to an online salessite, India, who also works in sales and marketing for a skincare company, puther eye for quirky kitsch to good use by launching Jawline Jewellery.

Withhorror movies like Chucky and Child's Play already whetting the publicappetite for ghoulish dolly goods, she was soon selling everything from handcrafted bath bombs containing dolls' body parts, to blinking eye jewellery,from £11 to £195.