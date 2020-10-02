Global  
 

Milad-un-Nabi 2020: India marks Prophet's birthday amid restrictions | Oneindia News

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is the birth anniversary of Islamic Prophet Muhammad.

The day is observed on the 12th day of the month of Rabi-al-Awwal which is the third month of the Islamic calender.

This year, Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi will begin on the evening of October 29, 2020, and end on October 30, 2020.

