"Bale's Career EXPLODED From That Moment On" - Villas-Boas Manager Masterclass-FIFA21 Career Mode Video Credit: Copa90 - Duration: 06:47s - Published 2 days ago "Bale's Career EXPLODED From That Moment On" - Villas-Boas Manager Masterclass-FIFA21 Career Mode FIFA 21 is the year of Career Mode. Brand new innovation and genuine insight from the game's elite managers has been injected into the game.To learn more about the new features, and the crossovers with day-to-day manager responsibilities at the highest level, we linked Timbsy up with Marseille manager, André Villas-BoasAndré tells us how training a player's match sharpness has evolved over time, the infamous story at Spurs of trying to sign Willian on loan, only for Chelsea to swoop in at the last moment, and why he moved Gareth Bale to a more central position during, which saw him become one of the best players on the planet.We hope you're taking notes. 0

