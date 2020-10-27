Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards suffers tear in base of spine

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards suffers tear in base of spine

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards suffers tear in base of spine

Perrie Edwards has suffered a tear at the base of her spin and a slipped disc and is in agony when she performs with Little Mix.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards suffers tear in base of spine #PerrieEdwards #LittleMix https://t.co/M17xS085Qe 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Little Mix reveal new album tracklist via Alexa [Video]

Little Mix reveal new album tracklist via Alexa

Little Mix reveal new album tracklist via Alexa

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:58Published
Jade Thirlwall reveals why Little Mix have stayed together for almost a decade [Video]

Jade Thirlwall reveals why Little Mix have stayed together for almost a decade

Jade Thirlwall says she and her Little Mix bandmates have stayed together for almost 10 years because they treat one another as an "equal".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:11Published
Jade Thirlwall reveals how Little Mix have stayed together for almost 10 years [Video]

Jade Thirlwall reveals how Little Mix have stayed together for almost 10 years

Jade Thirlwall says she and her Little Mix bandmates have stayed together for almost 10 years because they treat one another as an "equal".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:11Published