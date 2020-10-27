Little Mix's Perrie Edwards suffers tear in base of spine
Perrie Edwards has suffered a tear at the base of her spin and a slipped disc and is in agony when she performs with Little Mix.
BANG Showbiz Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards suffers tear in base of spine
#PerrieEdwards #LittleMix https://t.co/M17xS085Qe 12 minutes ago
Little Mix reveal new album tracklist via AlexaLittle Mix reveal new album tracklist via Alexa
Jade Thirlwall reveals why Little Mix have stayed together for almost a decadeJade Thirlwall says she and her Little Mix bandmates have stayed together for almost 10 years because they treat one another as an "equal".
Jade Thirlwall reveals how Little Mix have stayed together for almost 10 yearsJade Thirlwall says she and her Little Mix bandmates have stayed together for almost 10 years because they treat one another as an "equal".