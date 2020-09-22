Perrie Edwards in agony after tearing base of spine
Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is in agony after suffering a slipped disc and a tear in the base of her spine.
Little Mix tease special performance after being tapped as MTV EMAs hostsLittle Mix will hit the stage for a special performance at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards after being confirmed to host the annual prizegiving.
Little Mix considering quitting social mediaJesy Nelson and her Little Mix bandmates are considering quitting social media due to its effects on their mental health.
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards suffers tear in base of spinePerrie Edwards has suffered a tear at the base of her spin and a slipped disc and is in agony when she performs with Little Mix.
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards wishes social media 'never existed'Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards admits that she wishes that social media "never existed".