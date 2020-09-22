Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Perrie Edwards in agony after tearing base of spine

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Perrie Edwards in agony after tearing base of spine

Perrie Edwards in agony after tearing base of spine

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is in agony after suffering a slipped disc and a tear in the base of her spine.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Perrie Edwards Perrie Edwards English singer


Little Mix Little Mix British four-piece girl group

Little Mix tease special performance after being tapped as MTV EMAs hosts [Video]

Little Mix tease special performance after being tapped as MTV EMAs hosts

Little Mix will hit the stage for a special performance at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards after being confirmed to host the annual prizegiving.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Little Mix considering quitting social media [Video]

Little Mix considering quitting social media

Jesy Nelson and her Little Mix bandmates are considering quitting social media due to its effects on their mental health.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards suffers tear in base of spine [Video]

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards suffers tear in base of spine

Perrie Edwards has suffered a tear at the base of her spin and a slipped disc and is in agony when she performs with Little Mix.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:44Published
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards wishes social media 'never existed' [Video]

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards wishes social media 'never existed'

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards admits that she wishes that social media "never existed".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:26Published