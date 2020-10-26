Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pub landlord provides free meals for kids during school holidays

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Pub landlord provides free meals for kids during school holidays

Pub landlord provides free meals for kids during school holidays

Meet the pub landlord who has been 'doing a Rashford' for three YEARS - by providing free meals for children costing him 20K a year.

David Yeomans began the scheme at The Crown Inn when his local foodbank said it was short of donations in 2017.

He estimates that now feeds 100 children a week at a cost of around £20,000 - taken out of his own pocket.

Lunchtime offers include ham, cheese and jam sandwiches which can be eaten in or taken away, as well as healthy cucumber and carrot sticks.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

“Food is not a luxury“ [Video]

“Food is not a luxury“

Taiwo Owatemi gave a passionate speech in an attempt to stop MPs voting against free school meals for children in the UK over the Christmas holidays.

Credit: Loopsider - English     Duration: 03:02Published
Boris Johnson refuses to move on school meal vouchers [Video]

Boris Johnson refuses to move on school meal vouchers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Government will make sure that ''nopupil in the UK will go hungry'', after MPs last week rejected legislationthat would have provided free meals during all..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published
Councils and charities prepare half term food parcels [Video]

Councils and charities prepare half term food parcels

Businesses and organisations across England have pledged to offer free food tochildren from low income backgrounds. Support comes less than a week after MPsrejected a bid from Labour to extend free..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published