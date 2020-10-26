Pub landlord provides free meals for kids during school holidays

Meet the pub landlord who has been 'doing a Rashford' for three YEARS - by providing free meals for children costing him 20K a year.

David Yeomans began the scheme at The Crown Inn when his local foodbank said it was short of donations in 2017.

He estimates that now feeds 100 children a week at a cost of around £20,000 - taken out of his own pocket.

Lunchtime offers include ham, cheese and jam sandwiches which can be eaten in or taken away, as well as healthy cucumber and carrot sticks.