Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Number one goal is to be in top 2 teams of this year's IPL: MI's Quinton de Kock

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Number one goal is to be in top 2 teams of this year's IPL: MI's Quinton de Kock

Number one goal is to be in top 2 teams of this year's IPL: MI's Quinton de Kock

While addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians wicket keeper Quinton de Kock on October 30 said, "Our number one goal is to finish this season of IPL as a top two teams. Our next game is just important as our last game was." MI is on the top of the IPL table of this year.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock South African cricketer

'We played good cricket,' Pollard over defeat against MI in double Super Over match [Video]

'We played good cricket,' Pollard over defeat against MI in double Super Over match

The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab knock became the first T20 match in the IPL history to be decided after two Super Overs. KXIP chased down 12 runs in the second Super Over after the first Super Over was a tie. Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile's late quickfire knocks powered the team to 176/6. In the Second Super Over, MI batted first and scored 11 runs. But from KXIP Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal easily took away the match by the fourth ball. Kieron Pollard said that the team played a good game of cricket. Pollard said, "We can look at our errors and say that's where we lost our game. But I think we have played a very good game of cricket. We batted well and got a 170 and bringing it down to the last over." Over Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock batting in the first Super Over, Pollard said, "These guys are world class cricketers and opening batsmen and can play but it didn't work so. We will have a lot of articles and a lot of questions on what ifs and what could have happened. But at the end of it you have to sometimes, make the right decision and back whatever happens at the end."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
'We are going to keep things simple': Quinton de Kock on MI's approach for further tournament [Video]

'We are going to keep things simple': Quinton de Kock on MI's approach for further tournament

Mumbai Indians overpowered Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch their sixth win of the eight matches. Mumbai has so far won six of the eight matches played. Man of the match for MI, Quinton de Kock said that the team always prefers to keep things simple. Quinton said, "I said keeping things simple, the way we like to play our cricket, simple cricket that's the way we have to do it. Just keep backing each other. We have both punch-in and experienced players and that helps us. I think all we are going to do is to keep things as simple as possible." On changing plans for the further matches, Quinton de Kock said, "Honestly, we don't too much talk about the wickets; we like to as a team get put there and assess things. We like to be pro-active and we plan once we get on to the venue."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

Stokes flays fifty to keep Rajasthan in IPL hunt

 Ben Stokes propels Rajasthan Royals to a seven-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab to keep the Royals in the Indian Premier League.
BBC News
IPL 2020: 'We are still breathing', says KKR mentor on tough road ahead for playoffs [Video]

IPL 2020: 'We are still breathing', says KKR mentor on tough road ahead for playoffs

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute cameo by Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK clinching the 49th match of ongoing IPL season. This loss makes the road for playoffs tough for KKR which has 12 points, and has one game to play. Team's mentor David Hussey while conceding defeat said KKR is still breathing, and the team will be charged up for the next game against Rajasthan Royals.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
IPL 2020: Out of competition, but pleased with the win, says CSK head coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Out of competition, but pleased with the win, says CSK head coach

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute cameo by Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK clinching the 49th match of ongoing IPL season. Although, CSK is out of the race for playoffs, team's head coach Stephen Fleming said they are still pleased to win the game, noting that since they were out of competition, the nervousness wasn't much while chasing the total. Chennai Super Kings is on the last spot of the IPL table with only 5 wins in 13 matches.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Mumbai based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich [Video]

IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich

Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI "outplayed" Virat Kohli-led side. Katich, however, found positives in the match with performance of opening pair Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe. MI has likely sealed its place in the playoffs as it has 16 points and is leading the IPL table. Meanwhile, RCB is on the 2nd spot but has lost its last two matches.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Wanted to come back stronger after last defeat, says Pollard [Video]

IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Wanted to come back stronger after last defeat, says Pollard

Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 28. Maintaining the team at the top in the points table, Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard said that after the defeat in the last game, they wanted to come back stronger.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates

Views from a rabbi, a priest & an imam on the Abrahamic house being built in Abu Dhabi [Video]

Views from a rabbi, a priest & an imam on the Abrahamic house being built in Abu Dhabi

Religious history was made in Abu Dhabi last year, when the Document on Human Fraternity was signed in February by Pope Francis and Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 12:00Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

TV Ads Move Toward Cross-Platform Delivery: ViacomCBS’s Travis Scoles [Video]

TV Ads Move Toward Cross-Platform Delivery: ViacomCBS’s Travis Scoles

Improved measurement of addressable advertising will underpin its growth as marketers and programmers have more tools to determine its effectiveness and hone their strategies in a cross-platform..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:32Published
'We view Pat Cummins as an all-rounder:' KKR Skipper [Video]

'We view Pat Cummins as an all-rounder:' KKR Skipper

Chasing a par total of 149 set up by Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins and skipper Eoin Morgan, Mumbai Indians crossed the finish-line with 19 balls to spare. Skipper praised Cummins for stitching..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
'MI bowlers bowled really well,' admits Morgan after defeat [Video]

'MI bowlers bowled really well,' admits Morgan after defeat

Pat Cummins' gusty half-century and captain Eoin Morgan's cautious 39 run-inning helped Kolkata Knight Riders set up a target of 149 runs for Mumbai Indians. KKR captain Eoin Morgan accepted that the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published