Number one goal is to be in top 2 teams of this year's IPL: MI's Quinton de Kock

While addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians wicket keeper Quinton de Kock on October 30 said, "Our number one goal is to finish this season of IPL as a top two teams. Our next game is just important as our last game was." MI is on the top of the IPL table of this year.
The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab knock became the first T20 match in the IPL history to be decided after two Super Overs. KXIP chased down 12 runs in the second Super Over after the first Super Over was a tie. Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile's late quickfire knocks powered the team to 176/6. In the Second Super Over, MI batted first and scored 11 runs. But from KXIP Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal easily took away the match by the fourth ball. Kieron Pollard said that the team played a good game of cricket. Pollard said, "We can look at our errors and say that's where we lost our game. But I think we have played a very good game of cricket. We batted well and got a 170 and bringing it down to the last over." Over Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock batting in the first Super Over, Pollard said, "These guys are world class cricketers and opening batsmen and can play but it didn't work so. We will have a lot of articles and a lot of questions on what ifs and what could have happened. But at the end of it you have to sometimes, make the right decision and back whatever happens at the end."
Mumbai Indians overpowered Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch their sixth win of the eight matches. Mumbai has so far won six of the eight matches played. Man of the match for MI, Quinton de Kock said that the team always prefers to keep things simple. Quinton said, "I said keeping things simple, the way we like to play our cricket, simple cricket that's the way we have to do it. Just keep backing each other. We have both punch-in and experienced players and that helps us. I think all we are going to do is to keep things as simple as possible." On changing plans for the further matches, Quinton de Kock said, "Honestly, we don't too much talk about the wickets; we like to as a team get put there and assess things. We like to be pro-active and we plan once we get on to the venue."
Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute cameo by Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK clinching the 49th match of ongoing IPL season. This loss makes the road for playoffs tough for KKR which has 12 points, and has one game to play. Team's mentor David Hussey while conceding defeat said KKR is still breathing, and the team will be charged up for the next game against Rajasthan Royals.
Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute cameo by Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK clinching the 49th match of ongoing IPL season. Although, CSK is out of the race for playoffs, team's head coach Stephen Fleming said they are still pleased to win the game, noting that since they were out of competition, the nervousness wasn't much while chasing the total. Chennai Super Kings is on the last spot of the IPL table with only 5 wins in 13 matches.
Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI "outplayed" Virat Kohli-led side. Katich, however, found positives in the match with performance of opening pair Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe. MI has likely sealed its place in the playoffs as it has 16 points and is leading the IPL table. Meanwhile, RCB is on the 2nd spot but has lost its last two matches.
Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 28. Maintaining the team at the top in the points table, Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard said that after the defeat in the last game, they wanted to come back stronger.
