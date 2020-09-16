Global  
 

Furlough scheme to end on October 31

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:55s - Published
The Government’s furlough scheme will end on October 31.

The package wasinitially implemented to support livelihoods and protect jobs as thecoronavirus pandemic took hold.

In June 29.5% of the country’s workers werebenefiting from the scheme, and in may the number of jobs furloughed peaked at8.9 million.

Now, trade unions are warning of a devastating impact the endingof the furlough scheme will have, resulting in mass job losses, especially forthose on lower incomes and the self-employed.


