Furlough scheme to end on October 31

The Government’s furlough scheme will end on October 31.

The package wasinitially implemented to support livelihoods and protect jobs as thecoronavirus pandemic took hold.

In June 29.5% of the country’s workers werebenefiting from the scheme, and in may the number of jobs furloughed peaked at8.9 million.

Now, trade unions are warning of a devastating impact the endingof the furlough scheme will have, resulting in mass job losses, especially forthose on lower incomes and the self-employed.