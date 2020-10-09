Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe: Cowboys have a real shot at beating Wentz' Eagle in WK 8 | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:56s - Published
The 2-5 Dallas Cowboys head to Philadelphia to take on the NFC East-leading Eagles on Sunday.

As injuries have plagued Dallas, Philly is just over a touchdown favorite in this one but Zeke still feels confident pointing out earlier this week that with a win, they are at the top of the division and still have a shot to make a playoff run.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Cowboys Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.


