Trick-or-treating times in the region
That local municipalities plan on holding trick or treating for area kids.
In oneida county.... the town of new hartford.... from 4 til 6 tomorrow.
If you're going out in rome and utica.... officials are recommending you to stay socially distant all-day tomorrow.
In herkimer county.... the village of mohawk is allowing trick or treating from 5 til 7 tomorrow.
The village of herkimer is from 6 til 8 tomorrow night.
And the village of ilion is also from 6 til 8 tomorrow.
And in otsego county... the city of oneonta is closing main street tomorrow from 1 til 3:30 for trick or treating downtown.
Then at 4 o'clock tomorrow..... the fly creek fire department is hosting a halloween fire truck parade.
It's for kids 12 and under that live in the fly creek fire district.
