Trick-or-treating times in the region

Some municipalities are designating trick-or-treating times for kids this year.

In oneida county.... the town of new hartford.... from 4 til 6 tomorrow.

If you're going out in rome and utica.... officials are recommending you to stay socially distant all-day tomorrow.

In herkimer county.... the village of mohawk is allowing trick or treating from 5 til 7 tomorrow.

The village of herkimer is from 6 til 8 tomorrow night.

And the village of ilion is also from 6 til 8 tomorrow.

And in otsego county... the city of oneonta is closing main street tomorrow from 1 til 3:30 for trick or treating downtown.

Then at 4 o'clock tomorrow..... the fly creek fire department is hosting a halloween fire truck parade.

It's for kids 12 and under that live in the fly creek fire district.

