Two Men Rescued After Scaffold Mishap In Miami Beach
Peter D'Oench reports the two construction workers were tethered to the building when the scaffold malfunctioned.
Miami Massage Parlor RobberyTwo armed men robbed a Miami massage parlor in Flagler as they took from the staff and customer.
Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson Tests PositiveMiami Beach Commissioner David Richardson announced Sunday he has tested positive for COVID.
Miami Beach Postal Employee Admits To 'Stealing Mail Sporadically' For The Past 2 YearsA Miami Beach postal employee is facing federal charges after admitting to investigators that for the past two years, she stole mail, including gift cards and mail-in ballots. Katie Johnston reports.