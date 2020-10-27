Global  
 

Frightful Celeb Halloween Makeup Inspo From Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian And More

Halloween will look a bit different this year, but there's still plenty of ways to get frightfully festive.

Whether you plan on staying low key or going full "Heidi Klum," beauty expert Krys Lunardo and YouTuber Sonjdra Deluxe break down some of their favourite spooky celebrity makeup looks from Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and more.


