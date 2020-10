Footage captured the terrifying moment a tsunami swept out of a marina in Izmir, Turkey, on Friday October 30.



Related videos from verified sources Survivor pulled from collapsed building after earthquake shakes Izmir, Turkey



A survivor is pulled from a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, following a magnitude 7 earthquake that hit the Aegean sea region on Friday (October 30) causing a tsunami and leaving at least four dea Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:25 Published 2 hours ago 7.0 Earthquake In Aegean Sea Shakes Turkey, Greece; Buildings Toppled, Tsunami Floods Streets



A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece. Several buildings were wrecked in Turkey’s western Izmir province and the quake triggered a tsunami. (10/30/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:17 Published 4 hours ago