Halloween Kills - Official "Next Halloween" Trailer

Check out the official "Next Halloween" trailer for the horror movie Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.

It stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Robert Longstreet, Nancy Stephens and Charles Cyphers.

Halloween Kills Release Date: October 15, 2021 After you watch Halloween Kills let us know your review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!