Ravens Sign Ronnie Stanley To 5-Year Contract Extension Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:24s - Published 4 minutes ago Ravens Sign Ronnie Stanley To 5-Year Contract Extension All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley isn't going anywhere any time soon. The Ravens announced Friday that they have agreed to a five-year contract extension with the 26-year-old, keeping him in Baltimore through the 2025 season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend