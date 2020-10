Gov. Cuomo To Redraw COVID-19 Hot Spot Zones New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to announce the redrawing of COVID-19 hot spot zones. As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, that means relief for some businesses, schools and religious institutions that..

Relief In Sight For Some Schools, Businesses And Religious Institutions In NYC COVID Hot Zones



