DNA testing request denied 10.30.20

The Kentucky Supreme Court has denied the request of a convicted killer to have hair found at the scene DNA tested.

the case involved benny lee hodge... who was convicted and sentenced to death for the 19-85 murders of bessie and edwin morris in jackson county.

Hodge filed a motion with the laurel circuit court to have d-n-a testing conducted on hairs found in the morris' home to see if they belonged to donald bartley... who testified against hodge in his trial.

The court says hodge was trying to cast doubt on bartley's testimony by showing he lied about being outside the home, acting as a lookout, when the murders took place.

The laurel county circuit court ruled there was extensive evidence... separate from bartley's testimony... proving hodge commited the murder and that testing the hairs would have no bearing on his conviction.

On thursday, the kentucky supreme court upheld that decision.

