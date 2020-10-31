Gov. Brown announcement fuels range of response

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 1 week ago

Continue our team coverage with kezi nine news reporter emma jerome who spoke with educators and district officials today.

Some say it's about time.

Others --- way too soon.

Renee... after brown's announcement parents took to social media to share their excitement and air their transgressions some saying that for rural areas it really doesnt matter because they have been allowed to be open to some degree others saying they anticipated this flip flopping and pulled their kid out of the public school system.

Educators have a mixed reaction too.

Sabrina gordon is the president of the eugene education association shes a mother and an educator and she said loosening the metrics feels like a shortcut.

Knowing all the decisions and workings that have to be made in a school district to make that happen safely it can happen quickly and it shouldn happen quickly.

The president of the oregon education association, john larsen, called the announcement hasty saying "it will only serve to further disrupt education for students, families, and educators" -- adding he believes this could force us into another lock down brown said districts should take this next week to plan and troubleshoot before reopening or opening further.

Reporting live