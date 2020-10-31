Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

So why are we turning our clocks back on Sunday?

Two years ago, California voted to get rid of daylight savings time.

Despite Prop 7 passing, Californians will still have to turn back the clock

Action news now reporter ana torrea looked into the reason why we're still on daylight savings time.

2 years later people are wondering... whatever happened to proposition 7?

Take sot* (no cg too quick) trt:01 diane sunderland lives in redding i wondered what happened to it ((butt to)) take sot* (no cg too quick) trt:03 elaine radford lives in redding i thought about it a month ago, wondering whatever happened to it proposition 7 would have done away with daylight saving's time in california.

In 2018: 60-percent of people voted yes for prop 7 and the prop passed.

Take sot* trt:09 tom sanchez lives in redding we were for getting rid of daylight savings time and staying on the same time as arizona is where we dont have to foll with the clocks.

Ana stand up* trt ana torrea atorreanews even though proposition 7 passed.

We still have to set our clocks an hour back on sunday.

So i looked into the reason why are still on daylight savings time.

Assemblymember kansen chu authored prop 7.

I reached out to his office to find out what happened after.

In a statement, assmeblymember chu said quote: "i share the disappointment with other californians that we will be switching our clocks once again this november after passing proposition 7.

I have been working in sacramento to pass ab 7 to place our state on permanent daylight saving time.

Unfortunately, the california state senate committee on energy, utilities and communications did not bring ab 7 up for a vote and the bill died."

People tell action news now, they're not looking forward to turning the clock back.

Take sot* trt 07 diane sunderland lives in redding because it changes your rhythm your body rhythm, going to work and everything you do, it just changes.

While some are looking forward to the extra hour of sleep.

Take sot* trt:05 ethan cretion lives in redding i think it in the fall its nice having that extra hour of sleep.

Reporting in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on prop