Man arrested in Hilton Resort homicide

The Florida Highway Patrol said Michael Troy Hutto, 54, was arrested on a manslaughter charge Friday at Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville.

CUSTODY ..

IN CONNECTION TO THEMURDER OF A TEEN ON SINGERISLAND!

THE FLORIDA HIGHWAYPATROL SAYS "MICHAEL HUTTO"WAS ARRESTED ..

AT AJACKSONVILLE HOSPITAL ..

WHEREHE WAS BEING TREATED FOR ANUNKNOWN MEDICAL EMERENCY.

THISAFTER 18-YEAR- OLD "LORA GRACEDUNCAN" ..

OF LAKE CITY ..

WASFOUND SHOT TO DEATH YESTERDAY..

INSIDE A ROOM AT THE HILTONON SINGER ISLAND.

LOCAL POLICESAID ..

SHE'D BEEN THERE FORSEVERAL DAYS.

TONIGHT ..

HUTTO..

A CO-FOUNDER OF THE APPARELBRAND "SALT LIFE" ..

IS BEINGHELD IN THE DUVAL COUNTY JAIWE FIRST ALERTED YOU TO THISDEVELOPMENT ..

