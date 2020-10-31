TH South-Cathedral

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

Good evening and welcome to in the zone... we've seen the field dwindle down with the state tourney moving on the sectional semifinal round, but we still have seven wabash valley teams still playing.... north knox and terre haute south were looking to knock off state powerhouse programs... as well as another rematch between vincennes lincoln and sullivan in the postseason and linton continues to quietly go about their buiness.

Marty mentioned terre haute south was looking for an upset tonight... the braves got lucky and got a bye in sectionals, but waiting for them was not only the top ranked team in the state in 5a, but one of the best teams in the nation in cathedral... this is the second year in a row south opened sectionals against cathedral, only difference this year is the game was in terre haute... braves down 15-nothing and things don't get any better when michael page takes this punt to the promiseland..... south would get on the scoreboard late in the first quarter....thanks to a 34-yard field goal from ashton hayne.... second quarter.....south draws closer......caleb stultz airs it out to brayden bender who makes a great catch and then turns on his jets...bender says see ya, wouldn't want to be ya....75 he goes for the score... you can't hang your head getting knocked out of the state tourney to perenial powerhouse cathedral.... irish win 57-18 at terre haute south...