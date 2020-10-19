Global  
 

East Bay Homeowners Amp Up Halloween Decorations to Keep Spirits High

East Bay Homeowners Amp Up Halloween Decorations to Keep Spirits High

East Bay Homeowners Amp Up Halloween Decorations to Keep Spirits High

With trick-or-treating considered a high-risk activity, many East Bay neighbors are banding together to give their communities something to celebrate.

Andrea Nakano reports.

(10-30-20)


