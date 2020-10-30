Coronavirus cases surge, health experts warn of third wave

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 7 minutes ago

Friday shattered the record of positive tests in a single day with over 91,000 cases nationwide.

In fact, the spike in cases happening right now in this country is bigger than anything we've seen so far all year.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso joins us now with a closer look at the numbers... esteban.

Health experts have been predicting a third wave in coronavirus cases come the fall and winter seasons-- and this graph directly from the cdc's covid-19 tracker shows this pandemic has shown no signs of slowing down.

I spoke to people in butte county about their reaction to these numbers, and how it affects their upcoming holiday plans.

"shoot man.

One- thousand people in one day.

That's scary.

That's straight up scary honestly."

"we do have some indications that we may be ticking upwards though.

I just would like to encourage people to adhere to the guidance" "of course there's a fear there, but i'm just going to stay close to my family.

Yeah it scares me quite a lot, but over time, i've seen my family and i've been kind of close to my family and that's about it."

"that's usually the time that i see all my extended family and such.

I honestly don't know if i'll actually get to see them or, i know some aren't taking it as seriously as others and that kind of worries me too if we get together so."

"thanksgiving plans, probably just at home but we might try to include another family.

Christmas probably again just at home because my dad is older and what if i show up and bring something to the table that isn't fun you know?

So we're just being careful."

"i'm not trying to spread it to anybody in general."

"you know, even with all the numbers, there's no fear.

I don't have any fear at all of covid-19.

So for thanksgiving what we're doing is we're having amily over at our house, making a big turkey.

I just don't believe that the virus is very dangerous.

I just feel like the pandemic is on it's way out."

"no, no it's just not.

What my message would be is to keep updated on what the recommendation s are around gatherings and follow those, because it's the only tool we have right now.

This can be a cery nasty virus, it's unpredictable as to who it affects severly."

Another graph from the cdc shows more than 900 people have died from covid-19 in three consecutive days.

Yesterday was the 11th time for just this month of october where deaths have surpassed 900.

Five of those alan, have hit the 1,000 mark.

Back to you.

The u-s has more positive covid-19 cases than any other country in the world by almost one million.