Schools in Odisha's remote area set up 'indigenous knowledge corners' made up of local resources
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Schools in Odisha's remote area set up 'indigenous knowledge corners' made up of local resources
Remote areas of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts are setting up 'indigenous knowledge corners' in some schools where students will be taught using 'Teaching Learning Material' made of resources collected from people.
It is an attempt to improve the competence in learning of students after the COVID shutdown, as schools in the state are closed due to the pandemic.
"Indigenous knowledge corners in schools are an attempt to provide a learning ecosystem based on students' culture, helping them improve their competence in learning.
We are preserving indigenous resources and knowledge in schools," said DP Nilay, Keonjhar District Coordinator for Tribal Educations.
As the festival of lights, Diwali is round the corner, handmade rainbow and metallic lights are in demand in Odisha. To decorate homes, people step out to purchase these fancy lights. "There's good demand for rainbow lights, LED lights, string lights, metal shadow lights, 'kangan' lights, 'jhoomar' lights. Price of these lights range from Rs 50-450. Handmade lights are from Rs 50 to Rs 250," Sujit, decorative lights seller told ANI. Nation will celebrate Diwali this year on November 14.
Renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a massive sand art on US elections 2020 at Puri beach in Odisha, India. With a question mark in his art, Sudarsan left art lovers amazed. Counting of votes is underway in the United States of America. So far, Joe Biden is racing ahead of Donald Trump with 253 electoral votes, according to Reuters. A total of 270 votes are required to win presidency.
In Odisha, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants reached Bhubaneswar via special train to give exam amid COVID-19 pandemic. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) ran special train to NEET aspirants amid COVID-19 pandemic. Students will board the trains to come to their examination cities and returned their home in the train on Sunday evening after examination is over. The NEET will be conducted for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in medical institutions. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 13. Many aspirants didn't get the information of special train and may miss the chance to give exam this year. A NEET aspirant said, "I am coming from Keonjhargarh to give NEET exam in Bhubaneswar. I don't have any accommodation facility from government, will stay in hotel. Many of my friends were not able to come today due to lack of information, they were not aware that government is running special train for exam."
It's been said that kindness costs nothing but means everything... Several examples of kindness can be witnessed in nooks and corners of the country, thus strengthening the common bond shared by citizens of different castes and cultures, who are collectively residing in India. One such act of selfless service was recently seen in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, where youngsters of different religions united for feeding the mentally challenged poor in the district amid the weekend shutdown.
Alcohol consumption has become a common coping response to reduce stress amid the pandemic, according to the experts. The article was published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Considering COVID-19, experts at McLean Hospital examined potential ways to moderate and reduce rising alcohol consumption in the face of the pandemic. Because the COVID-19 pandemic is longer lasting and more extensive than previous traumatic events-with widespread social disruption and isolation, limited social support and access to medical care, and negative domestic and global economic impacts-it could have an even greater effect on population-wide alcohol use. "We hope this article will call attention to the pandemic's effects on alcohol use and offer mitigating approaches to this under-recognized public health concern," said co-author Dawn E Sugarman, PhD, a research psychologist in the Centre of Excellence in Alcohol, Drugs, and Addiction at McLean Hospital.
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Chaudhary slammed Centre by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed demonetisation and COVID lockdown on countrymen without doing any preparations. He gave this statement on the fourth anniversary of demonetisation. PM Modi-led government announced demonetisation in the country on November 08, 2016.
With Diwali around the corner, Delhiites thronged at the Janpath market in large numbers. People were seen making purchases for the festive season. Though social distancing norms were flouted, people were seen wearing masks. The COVID fear exists as the national capital crossed the 40K mark in active cases. But in order to celebrate the most awaited festival, people step out to make purchases.