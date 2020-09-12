Schools in Odisha's remote area set up 'indigenous knowledge corners' made up of local resources

Remote areas of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts are setting up 'indigenous knowledge corners' in some schools where students will be taught using 'Teaching Learning Material' made of resources collected from people.

It is an attempt to improve the competence in learning of students after the COVID shutdown, as schools in the state are closed due to the pandemic.

"Indigenous knowledge corners in schools are an attempt to provide a learning ecosystem based on students' culture, helping them improve their competence in learning.

We are preserving indigenous resources and knowledge in schools," said DP Nilay, Keonjhar District Coordinator for Tribal Educations.