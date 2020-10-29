'Pulwama terror attack truth revealed after claims in parliament of neighbouring country': PM Modi

He said, "The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack.
At that time, these people were only doing politics...I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation." "The way the truth (about Pulwama attack in India) has been admitted in the parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the incident," he further added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised country's fight against COVID-19 during his address at Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31. "130 crore Indians together honoured the COVID-19 warriors in their fight against this pandemic. The way the country has proved its collective potential during this time is unprecedented," said PM Modi. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to 'ironman' on his birth anniversary at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address in Gujarat's Kevadia said nation is establishing new dimensions of unity. "Today, Kashmir has moved on a new path of development...Whether it is restoration of peace in the Northeast, or the steps being taken for development there, today the country is establishing new dimensions of unity," said PM in Gujarat on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
PM trains guns at opposition after Pak's Pulwama admission. 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi. Urmila to be nominated to legislative council. And iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro go on sale in India. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:01Published
PM Modi says India stands with France in fight against terror. Pak minister's clarification after Pulwama admission. And cop beaten by errant bike rider felicitated at the same spot. All the news and..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:35Published
Three BJP workers, including a local youth wing leader were on Thursday killed in a terror attack in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. They were travelling in a car when terrorists fired at them...