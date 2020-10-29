'Pulwama terror attack truth revealed after claims in parliament of neighbouring country': PM Modi

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:54s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the horrific Pulwama incident during his address in Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31.

He said, "The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack.

At that time, these people were only doing politics...I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation." "The way the truth (about Pulwama attack in India) has been admitted in the parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the incident," he further added.


Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published
Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published
Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:01Published

Pulwama terror attack truth revealed after claims in Pakistan Parliament: PM Modi

 "The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people..
IndiaTimes

Pulwama terror attack truth accepted in Pakistan’s Parliament, says PM Modi

His statement comes after a Pakistan minister admitted his country’s role in the Pulwama terror...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:35Published
Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:41Published