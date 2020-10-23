South Florida Halloween Event Guide 2020
With many people looking for things to do this Halloween weekend venues are asking people to wear facial coverings and adhere to social distancing.
Bradenton Patch Creative couple uses animatronics, projection mapping, kinetic sculptures in free Halloween on South Lime event in… https://t.co/MsayFPc5Uu 10 hours ago
HOUSE MUSIC TV RT @HouseMusicTV: Pay Attention >
South Florida Patriots,
Join us Halloween night for an open air event. Kids welcome @MalindaCarlton @v… 19 hours ago
HOUSE MUSIC TV Pay Attention >
South Florida Patriots,
Join us Halloween night for an open air event. Kids welcome… https://t.co/hlKEs0Nyfk 23 hours ago
Mayor of Nilbog RT @sinister_nights: THE South Florida Halloween event of the season will be the Covid Creature Costume Contest at The Sin Film Festival pr… 1 day ago
Sinister Nights THE South Florida Halloween event of the season will be the Covid Creature Costume Contest at The Sin Film Festival… https://t.co/Y1HiX8WUUF 2 days ago
Fun In South Florida RT thingstodopb "DON'T MISS: Spookyville brings family-friendly Halloween fun to South Florida Fairgrounds with thi… https://t.co/TWSGceTXb0 4 days ago
ThingsToDoPB DON'T MISS: Spookyville brings family-friendly Halloween fun to South Florida Fairgrounds with this drive-through e… https://t.co/lVna47kPzv 4 days ago
The Haunted Road in Orlando | Giant AdventureWhether you're looking for family-friendly fun or terrifying frights, The Haunted Road in Orlando is the best of both worlds. This drive-thru Halloween experience is a contactless theatrical event.