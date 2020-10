17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake



At least 17 people died and 709 injured as strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit Turkey's Izmir city on October 30. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency confirmed the dead toll. The earthquake brought down several buildings, people are feared to be trapped under the rubble. The search and rescue operations are underway in the city.

