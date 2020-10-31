Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 minutes ago

Overtime Player of the Week, McMinn Co.'s Jalen Hunt

In our area, and he hasn't been named the saturday overtime player of the week.

So what's the kid got to do to earn that honor?

Turn in a spectacular performance against one of your biggest rivals.

The player of the week goes to mcminn county running back jalen hunt.

Against rival bradley central, he carried the rock 25 times for 292 yards as mcminn county beat the bears 41-25.

Hunt now has over two- thousand yards rushing for the season.

So in the ten game regular season, hunt averaged 200- yards a contest.

