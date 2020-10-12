Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ivory Coast votes for president after unrest

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Ivory Coast votes for president after unrest

Ivory Coast votes for president after unrest

Ivory Coast went to the polls despite opposition calls for a boycott and weeks of clashes.

President Alassane Ouattara wants a third term, his opponents are crying foul.

Lucy Fielder reports.

Ivorians went to the polls on Saturday, despite attempts by some opposition supporters to disrupt the vote.

Two rival candidates of President Alassane Ouattara called for a boycott, over his bid for a third term.

Streets were largely quiet in the commercial capital Abidjan, in contrast to weeks of clashes that killed 30 people in the run up to the election.

There were pockets of unrest though - opposition supporters trying to stop voters entering polling stations.

Several were ransacked.

Ouattara called for an end to, quote, 'criminal acts' and civil disobedience when he cast his vote in an upmarket neighbourhood of Abidjan.

His two main rivals, former president Henri Konan Bedie and former prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan, have called for an election boycott.

Ouattara's critics say he's breaking the law by running again because the constitution restricts presidents to two terms and that he's jeopardizing Ivory Coast's hard-earned gains.

It's one of Africa's fastest-growing economies.

To back up his third-term bid, Ouattara points to a new constitution approved in 2016, and says he's only running because his handpicked successor died unexpectedly in July.

His victory is the most likely result, but it won't necessarily be peaceful.

West African democracy has teetered in recent months with a military coup in Mali in August and Guinea President Alpha Conde's successful third-term bid this month.

Critics fear a Ouattara third term would deal it another blow.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alassane Ouattara Alassane Ouattara President of the Ivory Coast (2010–present)

Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls [Video]

Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls

At least 30 killed in violence ahead of polls as President Ouattara seeks a third term in office.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:20Published

Ivory Coast elections: Voters go to the polls amid opposition boycott

 President Alassane Ouattara is running for a third term which his opponents say is illegal.
BBC News

The European companies that armed the Ivorian civil war

 By the beginning of 2011, the fallout from Côte d’Ivoire’s disputed presidential election was turning ugly. Violence had flared across the West African..
WorldNews
Ivory Coast opposition in united front at 30,000 strong pre-election rally [Video]

Ivory Coast opposition in united front at 30,000 strong pre-election rally

The political opposition in Ivory Coast presented a united front against the reelection of Alassane Ouattara, at a rally of about 30,000 people.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Ivory Coast Ivory Coast Country in West Africa

Ivory Coast risks status as business hub amid fears of unrest [Video]

Ivory Coast risks status as business hub amid fears of unrest

The country was seen as the best business destination in the region, but the upcoming election has sparked fears that political rivalries could again boil over into violence.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:59Published

Old men, chocolate and Ivory Coast's bitter election

 The president's U-turn over a third-term bid has opened up wounds in a country with a history of civil wars.
BBC News

Pascal Affi N'Guessan Pascal Affi N'Guessan

Ivory Coast votes: Pascal Affi N'Guessan leads fractured FPI party to polls [Video]

Ivory Coast votes: Pascal Affi N'Guessan leads fractured FPI party to polls

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:44Published

Henri Konan Bédié Henri Konan Bédié President of Ivory Coast from 1993 to 1999


Alpha Condé Alpha Condé President of Guinea (2010–present)

Guinea election: President Conde wins third term in office [Video]

Guinea election: President Conde wins third term in office

Alpha Conde, 82, won 59.5 percent of the votes cast, according to a preliminary tally from the election commission.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:16Published

Guinea's Alpha Conde wins third term with 59% of vote

 Incumbent President Alpha Conde has won Guinea's October 18 election with 59.5% of the vote, according to a tally from the election commission on Saturday. The..
WorldNews

Guinea elections: Violent protests as Alpha Condé set for victory

 Opposition supporters are contesting results showing President Alpha Condé, 82, set for re-election.
BBC News

Gunfire in Guinea as president heads for third term

 Gunfire rang out across Guinea’s capital, Conakry, on Friday and security forces dispersed protesters after results showed President Alpha Conde winning..
WorldNews

Abidjan Abidjan City and district of Ivory Coast


West Africa West Africa Westernmost region of the African continent

US citizen kidnapped in Niger rescued in military operation

 WASHINGTON — An American citizen kidnapped in the West African nation of Niger this past week has been rescued in a U.S. military operation in neighboring..
WorldNews

At least 140 migrants drown off Senegal coast, UN says

 A boat carrying 200 people caught fire and capsized on Saturday after setting off from West Africa.
BBC News

American kidnapped in southern Niger, says local official

 NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Gunmen kidnapped an American citizen in the West African nation of Niger early Tuesday and demanded a ransom from his relatives, a local..
WorldNews

American missionary kidnapped in Niger, in West Africa

 He was abducted close to the border with Nigeria. There were no initial claims of responsibility.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Ivory Coast votes for president amid opposition boycott

Tens of thousands of security forces deployed across Ivory Coast on Saturday as the leading...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



Tweets about this

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Ivory Coast opposition asserts 12 dead in election violence https://t.co/jyIGnzV8br #Abidjan #Abidjan,Ivo… https://t.co/9Rl51bTjv2 2 minutes ago

tafimhaka

Tafiranyika RT @ReutersAfrica: Ivory Coast citizens went to the polls on Saturday but some opposition supporters tried to disrupt the vote following a… 8 minutes ago

AsiaRonn

Ronnate Asirwatham RT @AFP: Ivory Coast votes in a tense election after an opposition boycott and clashes over President Alassane Ouattara's contested attempt… 18 minutes ago

teekismet

O.O.T. CHOSEN. RT @IndyUSA: Ivory Coast votes for president amid opposition boycott https://t.co/rnlNZz6n39 32 minutes ago

IndyUSA

Independent US Ivory Coast votes for president amid opposition boycott https://t.co/rnlNZz6n39 36 minutes ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Ivory Coast votes for president in test of post-war stability https://t.co/AXe57aHq3P https://t.co/PjbbEbm6lc 1 hour ago

SueH731

Susan A Hanlon RT @KenRoth: With Ivory Coast voting today, it's essential that authorities do their utmost to ensure that the presidential elections not p… 2 hours ago

times_somali

Somali Times Ivory Coast votes for president amid opposition boycott https://t.co/iSv0Lva4D2 https://t.co/e7NyAW1gGs 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ivory Coast votes: a popular president turned controversial contender [Video]

Ivory Coast votes: a popular president turned controversial contender

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:56Published
Seychelles opposition candidate wins presidential election [Video]

Seychelles opposition candidate wins presidential election

Ramkalawan, running for the presidency for the sixth time, won 54.9 percent of valid votes cast, poll body says.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published
5 Totally Bizarre Factoids About US Presidential Elections [Video]

5 Totally Bizarre Factoids About US Presidential Elections

Despite generally standardized election practices across the US states, every general election has its own unique quirks. Candidates in the 1884 election were judged not only by their policies but..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:57Published