Ole: Rashford always gives 100 per cent Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:45s - Published 2 weeks ago Ole: Rashford always gives 100 per cent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Marcus Rashford's positive attitude and his return to form after injury. Watch the extended interview with Solskjaer from 10am on Super Sunday Matchday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like