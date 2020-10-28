Global  
 

Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery

Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery.

The Scottish actor known for playing James Bond has died aged 90.

Report by Blairm.

Sean Connery Sean Connery Scottish actor and producer

Actor Sean Connery dies at 90 - tributes flow for the original James Bond

 Legendary Scottish actor Sir Sean Connery, who first brought James Bond to the screen, has died at the age of 90.His family announced that he had died overnight..
New Zealand Herald

Was Sean Connery the first choice to be James Bond?

 You'll never guess who author Ian Fleming wanted as his James Bond.
CBS News
Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’ [Video]

Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’

Tributes have flooded in for Sir Sean Connery, who has died aged 90. Theproducers of the James Bond film franchise said they are “devastated” by thedeath of the star, as he was remembered as “the world’s greatest Scot, thelast of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90 [Video]

Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90

Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90. The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971. Connery was awarded an Oscar in 1988 for his part performance in The Untouchables. His many awards also included two Baftas and three Golden Globes. His family said he died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas. Report by Avagninag.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:54Published

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Sturgeon: Abide by Covid-19 rules to secure ‘Christmas cheer’ [Video]

Sturgeon: Abide by Covid-19 rules to secure ‘Christmas cheer’

Nicola Sturgeon has addressed the nation saying the best chance to secure some“Christmas cheer” is to stick to the different tiered restrictions for areasacross Scotland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published
Sturgeon clarifies rules ahead of new Tier system [Video]

Sturgeon clarifies rules ahead of new Tier system

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has issued a video statement clarifying the new rules in Scotland from Monday when the country introduces its own Tier system for coronavirus restrictions. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:40Published
Sturgeon reveals ‘regret’ over care homes but rules out immediate public inquiry [Video]

Sturgeon reveals ‘regret’ over care homes but rules out immediate public inquiry

Nicola Sturgeon has dismissed calls for an immediate public inquiry into theimpact of the coronavirus crisis on care homes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published
Nicola Sturgeon: There is no magic way out of Covid-19 [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: There is no magic way out of Covid-19

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Scotland has passed 60,000, NicolaSturgeon has announced. She said 28 coronavirus deaths and 1,202 positivetests have been recorded in the past 24 hours. Ms Sturgeon said: “The positionwe are in right now is really tough and everyone is thoroughly sick of it.“That has been the case for some time but as the nights get darker and we headinto winter, and as our attention and thoughts turn to Christmas, I think thatfeeling becomes a heavier one for all of us.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

UK hits 1 million coronavirus cases [Video]

UK hits 1 million coronavirus cases

The UK has passed the grim milestone of 1,000,000 coronavirus cases. In the last few weeks both Spain and France have surpassed 1 million positive cases, as Europe faces the second wave. Report by Avagninag.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published
Labour accuses the Government of ‘dithering’ over lockdown [Video]

Labour accuses the Government of ‘dithering’ over lockdown

Labour's shadow business minister Lucy Powell has criticised the Government for "dithering" over whether England will be placed in a full national lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the measures - which could see everywhere except essential shops and education settings closed for a month - at a press conference on Monday. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published

Mahathir says remarks on French attacks taken out of context

 Former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad stood by his widely condemned comments on attacks by Muslim extremists in France, saying Friday that they were taken out..
New Zealand Herald

‘Heartbroken’ Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes to ‘film icon’ Sir Sean Connery

Nicola Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” by the death of acting legend Sir Sean Connery and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

FM on Connery: 'Scotland is mourning one of our best loved sons'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon leads Scottish tributes to "global legend" Sir Sean Connery.
BBC News - Published

Nicola Sturgeon 'heartbroken' as Sean Connery dies aged 90

Nicola Sturgeon 'heartbroken' as Sean Connery dies aged 90 The First Minister took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Scottish legend.
Daily Record - Published


