Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery

Tributes have flooded in for Sir Sean Connery, who has died aged 90. Theproducers of the James Bond film franchise said they are “devastated” by thedeath of the star, as he was remembered as “the world’s greatest Scot, thelast of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond”.
Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90.
The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971.
Connery was awarded an Oscar in 1988 for his part performance in The Untouchables.
His many awards also included two Baftas and three Golden Globes.
His family said he died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has issued a video statement clarifying the new rules in Scotland from Monday when the country introduces its own Tier system for coronavirus restrictions.
Report by Etemadil.
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Scotland has passed 60,000, NicolaSturgeon has announced. She said 28 coronavirus deaths and 1,202 positivetests have been recorded in the past 24 hours. Ms Sturgeon said: “The positionwe are in right now is really tough and everyone is thoroughly sick of it.“That has been the case for some time but as the nights get darker and we headinto winter, and as our attention and thoughts turn to Christmas, I think thatfeeling becomes a heavier one for all of us.”
The UK has passed the grim milestone of 1,000,000 coronavirus cases.
In the last few weeks both Spain and France have surpassed 1 million positive cases, as Europe faces the second wave. Report by Avagninag.
Labour's shadow business minister Lucy Powell has criticised the Government for "dithering" over whether England will be placed in a full national lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the measures - which could see everywhere except essential shops and education settings closed for a month - at a press conference on Monday. Report by Blairm.