SRH vs RCB: 'Plan was to bowl wicket to wicket', says Sandeep Sharma on his performance

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

SRH's Sandeep Sharma said, "I have the responsibility to read the pitch as soon as possible and pass the message to other bowler.

Pitch was little bit sticky, so the plan was to bowl wicket to wicket as much as possible and change of phase and variations , we tried to do that and it came up nicely." While talking about the mood of the team, Sandeep said, "We have attitude of 'go and express' and the same attitude we'll apply in the next game, it's like do-or-die game for us." With this win, SunRisers Hyderabad have now climbed to the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches.

On the other hand, RCB is in second place with 14 points.