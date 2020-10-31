Hawaii Airlifts Out 600 Vulnerable Dogs And Cats To Mainland

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on vulnerable animals in Hawaiian animal shelters.

Months of lockdowns, economic downturn, and limited hours have led to overcrowding and an inability to accept more animals in need of care.

But according to CNN, committed animal lovers weren't willing to let the situation deteriorate any further.

In the largest animal rescue flight in history, more than 600 adoptable cats and dogs were airlifted from Hawaii to Seattle, Washington.

Dubbed 'Paws Across the Pacific,' the chartered Hercules C-130 plane collected dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters on Kauai, Oahu, and Maui.